Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Days after Mann claims detention of Goldy Brar, gangster says he will ‘never be caught alive’

Goldy Brar lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and said the way it had been working and registering cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, there will be a rise in the number of gangsters in the state.

A native of the Faridkot district, Goldy Brar is currently based out of Canada, allegedly operating from there through a module in Punjab. (File)

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, had been detained in the US, the most-wanted gangster purportedly appeared in an interview and refuted reports of his detention as “fake”.

Goldy Brar also claimed in the audio interview with journalist Ritesh Lakhi on a YouTube channel that he had long left Canada and United States and was “currently in Europe”. The gangster, who has claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, said he will “never be caught alive” and that in case he lands in a situation where he could be arrested, he always carries a weapon and would “shoot self dead”.

Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said the way it had been working and registering cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), there will be a rise in the number of gangsters in the state.

Another person purported to be Landa Harike can also be heard speaking during the interview. Landa is the prime accused in Mohali Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) on May 9.

On Friday, while addressing a press conference in Gujarat, Mann had said, “Being the head of the State, I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America. It is confirmed the news. California police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian government and the Punjab Police and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported.”

A native of the Faridkot district, Brar is currently based out of Canada, allegedly operating from there through a module in Punjab.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:36:58 pm
Karnataka teacher whose son suffered crippling disability in NDA training seeks relief as AG dept questions child care leave

