CM Bhagwant Mann attends mass wedding event in Bhavnagar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended a mass wedding function in Bhavnagar on Sunday where people from various political parties and sections of the society shared the stage.

Senior Gujarat AAP leaders Isudan Gadhvi, Raju Solanki, Jagmal Vala, Kailash Gadhvi and Umesh Makwana also participated in the event organised by Vir Mandhata Association, led by Solanki.

The event also saw the participation of industrialist Suresh Lakhani, who runs Maruti Impex Foundation, his brother Dinesh Lakhani and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Patan Bharatsinh Dabhi.

Addressing the event, Dabhi said, “The president of the Vir Mandhata Association, Raju Solanki, is also my friend. And every year he organises this event, I appreciate this.”

Acknowledging the presence of Dabhi, Mann said, “He was there with me when I was a Lok Sabha MP, then I went to Punjab, he is still there… this function is for all castes, religions and parties. And I can witness this from this stage…. On one hand I can see a temple, and on the other a gurdwara.”

Appreciating the initiative, the Punjab CM said, “Everyone is sitting here together. There is no competition among anyone….” Mann also pointed out that Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhidham of Gujarat have deep trade ties.

In his address, Gujarat AAP president Gadhvi referred to a query from Mann related to the recent Gujarat budget and claimed it had nothing for the people.

Suresh Lakhani told The Indian Express, “I am invited as a guest to attend the mass wedding every year by the association. Every year, we get couples married without any discrimination based on caste, religion or community.”