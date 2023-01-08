Mann attending meetings on SYL to fulfil Kejriwal’s agenda: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that CM Bhagwant Mann was attending regular meetings on Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the Centre to fulfill Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged agenda to get Punjab river waters released to Haryana and Delhi.

Talking to mediapersons after paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Sukhbir said, “What is the need to attend these meetings if you are firm that you won’t release any water from Punjab rivers to other states. The very fact that you have gone to the negotiating table indicates you are bent on selling the interests of Punjab.” He added that SAD would not allow any water to be released from its rivers to other states.

He said, “BJP national president JP Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal should also make their stand clear on the issue. The recent statement of BJP Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma doesn’t carry any weight. It is the national presidents of the party who should give a clear-cut statement on the SYL.”

Adding that 2022 was the worst year in the political history of Punjab, Sukhbir said that “Mann should pray for some intelligence as he is failing miserably to fulfill his duties as CM”.