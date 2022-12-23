scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Mann appoints Kejriwal confidant from Delhi as Punjab RERA chief

Both the retired officers appointed are stated to be close to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The appointment invited an immediate reaction from Opposition Congress

Congress party leader Sukhpal Khaira hit out at Kejriwal asking if this was the change he had promised for Punjab.
The Punjab government Thursday appointed former additional chief secretary of Delhi Satya Gopal as chairman of the coveted Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). It also appointed a retired IRS officer Rakesh Goyal as member of RERA.

Party leader Sukhpal Khaira hit out at Kejriwal asking if this was the change he had promised for Punjab. “This was the Badlav Kejriwal wanted to bring in Punjab by appointing his blue eyed boys at important positions in state. It is better that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally hands over power to Delhi,” Khaia said.

He also hit out at CM Mann “for succumbing to the wrong dictates of Kejriwal”. The Congress leader termed the appointments as “intolerable interference of Delhi in Punjab”.

During former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s regime, the government had dome in for criticism for appointing retired officers on posts that could have been given to political leaders.

Navreet Kang, a former IAS officer had taken premature retirement and was appointed chairman of RERA by Amarinder’s government. Kang retired in July this year. Since then several Punjab officers had been eying the post.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 07:15:53 am
