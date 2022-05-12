Mann appeals to people to free illegally occupied government land by May 31

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked people illegally occupying government or panchayat land to immediately vacate and hand the same over to the government by May 31 or face action.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to get such lands vacated from anyone — including politicians, officers or even high-ups. The Chief Minister further warned that in case these lands are not voluntarily surrendered, then the government will be forced to register fresh FIRs against violators, besides making them pay previous liabilities accrued on the illegally possessed land.

The government, as per the CM, has set a target of freeing 5,000 acres illegally occupied by May 31. As per government data, about 18,000 acres of public land had been illegally occupied by ‘influential people’ — which include bureaucrats, politicians and police officers.

The government has already started a drive to get occupied land freed from encroachers, with Rural Development minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal having repossesed 30 acres of land in Abhipur village of Mohali recently.

The AAP formally welcomed the appeal of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with the party’s chief spokesperson, Malwinder Singh Kang, reiterating that the party was fully committed to protect the capital, resources and assets of Punjab. Therefore, the illegal occupation from all resources had to be removed so that the rule of law can be restored in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Wednesday, Malwinder Singh Kang said, “People of Punjab voted for change and as a result today, following the direction of CM, Bhagwant Mann, Rural development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is freeing the panchayat and government lands. During the SAD, the BJP and the Congress governments, people in power used to encroach public lands and properties. Panchayat and government lands, as well as other resources were looted and situation was so bad that no political leader was ready to give up government houses, pension and illegally occupied land.”

Reiterating the appeal of the Chief Minister, Kang said, “No legal action will be taken by the Punjab government against the occupiers of panchayat and government lands till May 31, but after that old expenses will be recovered from the occupiers and legal action taken.”