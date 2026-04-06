Mann accuses BJP, Congress and SAD of promoting nepotism, criminal elements

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attacked the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal, questioning their record in power and accusing them of promoting “nepotism and criminal elements” in politics.

Criticising the Centre over poverty and rising hardships, Mann said the 2022 mandate for the ‘jhaadu’ (AAP’s electoral symbol) has begun to realise the dreams of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling projects worth Rs 28.68 crore, including the upgradation of the Community Health Centre into a 30-bed hospital and key investments in drinking water and sports infrastructure, in Faridkot’s Jaito.

Announcing to enact a stringent anti-sacrilege law with provisions of no bail for one year and life imprisonment at a special Assembly session called on April 13, Mann held the 2027 elections “as a clear choice, as the Congress symbolises the legacy of anti-Sikh riots, the Akali Dal stands discredited, and the AAP represents a governance-driven alternative committed to building a ‘Rangla Punjab’.”