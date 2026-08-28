‘Tied to a tree, set on fire’: Punjabi influencer dies weeks after assault

The Chandigarh Police are scanning CCTV footage from Sector 34 to Morinda to establish the sequence of events that led to Manjit Kaur's death.

Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur, who was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and set on fire last month, died at a Chandigarh hospital on August 26. Her family accused two acquaintances of kidnapping her and the police of failing to record her statement in time.

The police said Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, told them that on July 3, two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda, allegedly called her daughter near a liquor shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 34. The two took her in a car to Morinda in Punjab, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree, and set on fire, Devi further alleged.

According to Devi, Kaur’s friend reached the spot, found her engulfed in flames, and used a blanket to douse them, before rushing her to a hospital in Morinda.