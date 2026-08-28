‘Tied to a tree, set on fire’: Punjabi influencer dies weeks after assault

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Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur, who was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and set on fire last month, died at a Chandigarh hospital on August 26. Her family accused two acquaintances of kidnapping her and the police of failing to record her statement in time.
The police said Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, told them that on July 3, two acquaintances, Shubhi and Pinda, allegedly called her daughter near a liquor shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 34. The two took her in a car to Morinda in Punjab, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree, and set on fire, Devi further alleged.
According to Devi, Kaur’s friend reached the spot, found her engulfed in flames, and used a blanket to douse them, before rushing her to a hospital in Morinda.
Kaur was subsequently shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on July 9. After nearly a month of treatment, she regained consciousness on August 5.
Devi alleged that Kaur wanted to give a statement to police, but even after the Kharar Sadar police in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district were informed, they did not arrive at the hospital. She also accused Assistant Sub-Inspector Lakhwinder Singh, the investigating officer, of failing to reach PGIMER on time.
Kaur’s family alleged that if her statement had been recorded, it could have provided crucial leads. A daily diary record was reportedly entered at the PGI police post in connection with the matter.
Ishan Singla, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kharar, denied the allegations, saying the police had fully cooperated with the family. “Since the place of occurrence falls under Chandigarh jurisdiction, the action was to be taken by Chandigarh Police. Kharar police provided full assistance to the victim’s mother, took her to the concerned police station, and facilitated the registration of the FIR [First Information Report] in Chandigarh.”
“A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered after receiving the deceased’s mother’s complaint,” Kanwardeep Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, told the media.
The Chandigarh Police are now looking for the accused. The police are also scanning CCTV footage and other evidence from Sector 34 to Morinda to establish the sequence of events.
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