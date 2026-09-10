‘Pregnant influencer burnt after argument’: Twist in Manjit Kaur murder case

The arrested accused, Pinda, is learnt to have told the cops that Rinku, the main accused, and Manjit Kaur were in a relationship

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readSep 10, 2026 11:00 AM IST
Manjit KaurManjit Kaur was attacked on July 3, she died on August 26
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The first arrest in Punjabi influencer Manjit Kaur’s murder case has opened a fresh line of probe, with the accused revealing a possible series of events – from an argument to abduction to immolation that eventually led to Kaur’s death.
Two months after 28-year-old Kaur was set on fire and two weeks after she succumbed to her injuries, Chandigarh Police have arrested Parmider Singh alias Pinda, an associate of the main accused Rinku.

Pinda, 25, is learnt to have told the cops that Rinku and Kaur were in a relationship. He has also shared a possible series of events that took place late on July 3. Pinda’s arrest is being seen as a breakthrough at a time when Chandigarh cops were struggling to find a concrete lead and reconstruct Kaur’s movement that night.

A Sector-34 angle

According to police sources, Pinda told investigators that Rinku and Kaur had an altercation on July 3. The argument escalated into a scuffle after they reached Sector 34 of Chandigarh.

Pinda’s statement suggests that Kaur was taken to a location near a park in Sector 34, allegedly assaulted and set on fire, police sources have said. Investigators are trying to corroborate Pinda’s statement with technical and forensic evidence.

Earlier theory being revisited

Investigators earlier suspected that Kaur was abducted at Sector 34 and taken to a forested area near Morinda, where she was tied to a tree, doused with oil and set ablaze. A person she knew reached the spot and doused the flames with a blanket. A seriously injured Kaur was then taken to a local hospital and later referred to PGIMER. She was then shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali before being referred back to PGIMER. Kaur died on August 26 due to an infection.

But the latest leads after Pinda’s arrest have prompted the investigators to revisit the earlier sequence of events and examine whether the assault and burning actually took place in Sector 34, police sources have said.

Who is Pinda?

Pinda told the cops that he ran an immigration business in Kharar, but started working as Rinku’s driver days before the incident. Police said the two were friends.

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During his interrogation, Pinda is learnt to have told investigators that Kaur was in a relationship with Rinku, and that he only helped Rinku. Rinku, the main accused, is still on the run. Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, had named Rinku in her statement to the police.

Autopsy revealed seven-week pregnancy

Kaur’s autopsy has found she was seven weeks pregnant. According to police sources, investigators are probing whether her pregnancy and issues surrounding the unborn child were linked to the argument before the attack. “The identity of the child’s father and other related facts are expected to be established through DNA examination,” a police officer said.

Police teams are now conducting raids to arrest Rinku. Pinda has been sent to a four-day custody.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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