‘Pregnant influencer burnt after argument’: Twist in Manjit Kaur murder case

The first arrest in Punjabi influencer Manjit Kaur’s murder case has opened a fresh line of probe, with the accused revealing a possible series of events – from an argument to abduction to immolation that eventually led to Kaur’s death.

Two months after 28-year-old Kaur was set on fire and two weeks after she succumbed to her injuries, Chandigarh Police have arrested Parmider Singh alias Pinda, an associate of the main accused Rinku.

Pinda, 25, is learnt to have told the cops that Rinku and Kaur were in a relationship. He has also shared a possible series of events that took place late on July 3. Pinda’s arrest is being seen as a breakthrough at a time when Chandigarh cops were struggling to find a concrete lead and reconstruct Kaur’s movement that night.

A Sector-34 angle

According to police sources, Pinda told investigators that Rinku and Kaur had an altercation on July 3. The argument escalated into a scuffle after they reached Sector 34 of Chandigarh.

Pinda’s statement suggests that Kaur was taken to a location near a park in Sector 34, allegedly assaulted and set on fire, police sources have said. Investigators are trying to corroborate Pinda’s statement with technical and forensic evidence.

Earlier theory being revisited

Investigators earlier suspected that Kaur was abducted at Sector 34 and taken to a forested area near Morinda, where she was tied to a tree, doused with oil and set ablaze. A person she knew reached the spot and doused the flames with a blanket. A seriously injured Kaur was then taken to a local hospital and later referred to PGIMER. She was then shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali before being referred back to PGIMER. Kaur died on August 26 due to an infection.

But the latest leads after Pinda’s arrest have prompted the investigators to revisit the earlier sequence of events and examine whether the assault and burning actually took place in Sector 34, police sources have said.

Who is Pinda?

Pinda told the cops that he ran an immigration business in Kharar, but started working as Rinku’s driver days before the incident. Police said the two were friends.

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During his interrogation, Pinda is learnt to have told investigators that Kaur was in a relationship with Rinku, and that he only helped Rinku. Rinku, the main accused, is still on the run. Kaur’s mother, Kanta Devi, had named Rinku in her statement to the police.

Autopsy revealed seven-week pregnancy

Kaur’s autopsy has found she was seven weeks pregnant. According to police sources, investigators are probing whether her pregnancy and issues surrounding the unborn child were linked to the argument before the attack. “The identity of the child’s father and other related facts are expected to be established through DNA examination,” a police officer said.

Police teams are now conducting raids to arrest Rinku. Pinda has been sent to a four-day custody.