‘I have no support’: Punjab influencer Manjit Kaur’s mother seeks answers after her death

With no support and Manjit Kaur's memorial prayer service still pending, her mother fights a lonely battle to uncover the facts behind her daughter's death.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 31, 2026 05:40 PM IST
Punjabi influencer Manjit Kaur deathThe Chandigarh Police are scanning CCTV footage from Sector 34 to Morinda to establish the sequence of events that led to Manjit Kaur's death.
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Her daughter is dead. The memorial prayer service is yet to take place. With no other support, Kanta Devi has been forced to postpone her grief, compelled instead to piece together the final weeks of her daughter, Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur.

Kaur, who was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted before being set on fire in a forested area near Morinda on the night of July 3-4, died at a Chandigarh hospital on August 26. Her family has accused two acquaintances of kidnapping her and the police of failing to record her statement in time.

“I am all alone. No man is there to support me. My daughter’s bhog (prayer service) has not taken place. I am doing everything myself with a small child to care for,” Devi told The Indian Express.

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Devi lives with her 11-year-old son, Manjit Kaur’s younger brother, in their home in Kharar.

Manjit moved out of her family home about a year and a half ago, relocating to New Chandigarh to build an independent life. A divorced mother of a seven-year-old son who lives with his father, she started a beauty parlour business and regularly sent financial support to her mother.

Devi recalled that her daughter was planning to start a new life. “She told me she would marry soon. I didn’t know much about her personal plans, only that she was preparing to settle down again.”

The long gap between the alleged crime and Manjit Kaur’s death has made the investigation difficult. The police are trying to establish the vehicle allegedly used to take her away, while crucial CCTV footage is no longer available. According to the police, the autopsy report revealed that she was around seven weeks pregnant when she died.

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For Devi, time has made one thing increasingly urgent: the need to know the truth. She does not speak of revenge, nor does she claim to have all the answers. She wants to understand what happened to the daughter whose life, she says, she only knew in fragments during her final months.

“I just want to know what happened to my daughter, and the truth should come out,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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