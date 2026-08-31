‘I have no support’: Punjab influencer Manjit Kaur’s mother seeks answers after her death

The Chandigarh Police are scanning CCTV footage from Sector 34 to Morinda to establish the sequence of events that led to Manjit Kaur's death.

Her daughter is dead. The memorial prayer service is yet to take place. With no other support, Kanta Devi has been forced to postpone her grief, compelled instead to piece together the final weeks of her daughter, Punjabi social media influencer Manjit Kaur.

Kaur, who was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted before being set on fire in a forested area near Morinda on the night of July 3-4, died at a Chandigarh hospital on August 26. Her family has accused two acquaintances of kidnapping her and the police of failing to record her statement in time.

“I am all alone. No man is there to support me. My daughter’s bhog (prayer service) has not taken place. I am doing everything myself with a small child to care for,” Devi told The Indian Express.