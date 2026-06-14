Shimla: School executive shot dead by bike-borne men, police say probe on

A 41-year-old executive of Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Manisha Mittal, was shot dead outside the institution in Shimla’s Sanjauli by bike-borne assailants at around 6.50 pm on Saturday, police said. The assailants fired more than two bullets before fleeing, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, Abhishek, said, “The entire area was cordoned, and a team of forensic experts was called on the spot. The victim died on the spot.”

Police said the victim, Manisha, was a resident of Rewari district in Haryana. She and her minor daughter had been staying in a residential house on the school premises for the past 1.5 months. Police also said Manisha’s husband, Subhash Yadav, was informed about the incident.