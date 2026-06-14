Shimla: School executive shot dead by bike-borne men, police say probe on

The victim was allegedly in a dispute with her relatives about the school.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readJun 14, 2026 08:54 AM IST
Shimla school executive Manisha Mittal was shot dead outside Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Sanjauli after bike-borne assailants opened fire.Shimla school executive Manisha Mittal was shot dead outside Saraswati Paradise International Public School in Sanjauli after bike-borne assailants opened fire. (File Photo)
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A 41-year-old executive of Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Manisha Mittal, was shot dead outside the institution in Shimla’s Sanjauli by bike-borne assailants at around 6.50 pm on Saturday, police said. The assailants fired more than two bullets before fleeing, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla, Abhishek, said, “The entire area was cordoned, and a team of forensic experts was called on the spot. The victim died on the spot.”

Police said the victim, Manisha, was a resident of Rewari district in Haryana. She and her minor daughter had been staying in a residential house on the school premises for the past 1.5 months. Police also said Manisha’s husband, Subhash Yadav, was informed about the incident.

Although police officials declined to comment on the ongoing police investigation, sources said the victim was in a dispute with her relatives about the school. Manisha’s parents had founded the school two decades ago. The litigations were also pending in the courts in Shimla.

Last month, the victim was allegedly live on her Facebook page and alleged mistreatment with her and an alleged threat to her life, the sources claimed.

“Later, another video was shared widely wherein a man from Haryana reportedly claimed that the dispute involving Manisha Mittal and her relatives was resolved.”

Sources also claimed, “In the purported live video on her Facebook page, the victim had alleged that her father founded the school, but one of the close relatives wanted to bar her from getting ownership of the school.”

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Upon receiving the information, a police team reached and inspected the crime scene.

Sources said the assailants were riding on a two-wheeler. “Before firing the bullets, one of the assailants asked the victim about an address and, in the meantime, shot her,” sources said. The school is situated adjoining the main road in Sanjauli, they said.

Officials said police have also secured the scene and collected forensic and other evidentiary material.

Police have registered a murder case at the Sanjauli police station and have initiated a thorough investigation to examine all aspects of the incident.

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They have constituted special teams for an extensive search operation to trace those involved in the killing.  Investigators are also analysing CCTV footage, other technical and electronic evidence. Police said further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.

 

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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