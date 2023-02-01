Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati removed from post

Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati has been removed from her post after the social security and women and child development department withdrew a letter dated September 18, 2020, that had given her an extension as chairperson.

An order by Additional Chief Secretary, Social Security and Women and Child Development, Kirpa Shankar Saroj on Tuesday noted that the 2020 extension letter was issued with “bonafide mistake”.

Gulati, who was appointed to the post after the formation of the Congress government led by then CM Captain Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP last year, days ahead of the February 20, 2022 elections in Punjab.

Addressed to Gulati, the order says there was no provision in the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001 (and further amendments) regarding an extension to the sitting chairperson or to the members of the commission.

“As per Section 4 (1), the chairperson is mandated to hold office for period of 3 years only. There is no provision of extension beyond 3 years, in the Act, for the sitting chairperson or the member of the Punjab State Commission for Women,” it says.

“Whenever, there is vacancy, an advertisement has to be given in newspaper inviting applications from the deserving candidates for the post of chairperson and members. No person can be appointed on such an important post without following due procedure,” it adds.

The order also pointed out that as per a notification dated October 8, 2012, a three-member committee headed by the social security, women and child development minister, Punjab chief secretary and the principal secretary of the department has to screen the candidates and prepare its recommendations, based on merit. “The recommendation is submitted to the chief minister for his approval. After the approval of the CM, the appointment letter is issued,” it reads.

Advertisement

The order said there has been no recommendation from the committee members before issuing the letter dated September 18, 2020.

“There has been no consultations with the women organisation of Punjab State before issuing the letter dated 18-09-2020 and which is mandatory according to the Section 2(b) of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001,” reads the order. “With the bonafide mistake, a letter No 2/31/1991-2WCD/2179 dated 18-09-2020 was issued by this office through which an extension was given to you (there is no provision in Punjab State Commission for Women Act 2001 (and further amendments), regarding extension to the sitting chairperson or to the members of the commission),” it adds.

“In view of the above mentioned facts, the letter issued by department vide letter No dated 18-09-2020 is hereby withdrawn,” it further reads.