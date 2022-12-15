Manisha Chaudhary: Chandigarh’s new officiating SSP speaks less, works hard

A 2011 BATCH IPS officer of Haryana cadre, Manisha Chaudhary, who was given the officiating charge of SSP (UT) apart from her routine duty, SSP (traffic/security) has a long experience of serving as the district police chief in her parent state of Haryana.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, Chaudhary is the first woman SSP (traffic/security) in Chandigarh.

She has been the district police chief in Panipat, Hisar, and also Panchkula’s ASP, Woman Crime Cell, before coming to Chandigarh on inter-cadre deputation for three years in November 2020.

Also Read | Punjab police officer Kuldeep Chahal who nabbed Lawrence Bishnoi back in spotlight

“Known for her tough and independent stance on critical matters, Manisha earned applause for her tough stand as SP in Haryana against organised liquor mafia. She speaks less and works hard. She is focused and vibrant. She does not like to sit on critical matters for long.

Due to her clean image and an ability to deal with critical matters, she was the choice of Haryana government for the post of SSP (traffic, security). Recently, when an attempt was made to dilute her powers while diverting the charge of VIP security to another IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, Manoj Kumar Meena, in Chandigarh, Haryana government took a tough stand for her. As a result, the charge was again handed over to Manisha Chaudhary,” a police officer, who works with her closely, said.

Among her strengths are criminal investigation, maintaining law and order, human resource and IT.

Before coming to Chandigarh, Chaudhary was serving as SP (Panipat) where she landed in a controversy following the suicide of a former BJP councillor.

Advertisement

Though her name was mentioned in an FIR registered pertaining to the death of former councillor, she got support from many, including Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The Haryana Deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala, had also criticised the inclusion of her name in the FIR.

Months after this controversy, she found her name in a panel of three IPS officers sent to the UT Administration for the post of SSP (traffic & security). As she was the only direct IPS officer among three, her name was easily selected for the post, which was lying vacant after the relieving of former SSP (traffic, security) Shashank Anand. Two other IPS officers who were superseded by Manisha were Surinder Pal Singh of 2010 batch and Virender Kumar of 2011 batch. As these two were not direct IPS, her name was easily accepted for serving in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

On December 12, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had assigned the officiating charge of SSP (UT) to Chaudhary relieving SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal with immediate effect.

Takes first crime review meeting

After assuming the charge of officiating SSP (UT), officer Manisha Chaudhary took the first crime review meeting at Police Headquarters, Sector 9, Wednesday. All the station house officers (SHOs), police post in-charges and deputy superintendents of police (DSP) were present during the meeting. SP (City) Shruti Arora was also present in the meeting. which lasted for around an hour and a half.

Sources said that the meeting started with introductory references and later went into critical matters including petty crimes, drunken brawls, snatching, burglaries, etc.

The meeting was crucial in view of the upcoming festivals like Christmas, New Year’s Eve, etc. Sources said the officiating charge of SSP (UT) will remain with Chaudhary for a long time as the new panel of IPS officers from Punjab for the post of SSP (UT) will take time to come. Even so, the selection of an officer out of three is also a lengthy process. Meanwhile, SSP Chaudhary issued instructions to the present officers for their maximum presence in their respective areas.