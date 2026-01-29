Manish Tewari pitches direct election of Chandigarh Mayor

MP says one-year term has weakened civic governance, seeks five-year tenure with powers

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhJan 29, 2026 01:15 AM IST
direct election of Chandigarh Mayor, election of Chandigarh Mayor, Chandigarh Mayor, Manish Tewari, Indian express news, current affairsManish Tewari
With Chandigarh set to elect its Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Wednesday, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari has called for a fundamental overhaul of the city’s civic governance structure, demanding the direct election of the Mayor for a fixed term of five years.

In a statement, Tewari said Chandigarh has seen around 30 Mayors, 30 Senior Deputy Mayors and 30 Deputy Mayors since 1996, amounting to 90 office-bearers in less than three decades. He said the short one-year tenure has rendered these positions largely ineffective, leaving the Municipal Corporation plagued by persistent structural problems, including a chronic resource crunch.

Tewari argued that the existing system has failed to deliver stable and accountable civic leadership. He said the only viable solution was to elect the Mayor and deputies directly by the electorate of Chandigarh for a five-year term, along with commensurate executive powers to enable them to discharge their responsibilities meaningfully.

The Congress MP said he had already introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha on December 5, 2025, seeking a five-year term for the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh, along with consequential powers linked to their offices.

Urging political parties to rise above partisan considerations, Tewari said broad consensus was needed to strengthen local self-governance in the Union Territory. He added that during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, he would explore all available options to push the initiative forward.

If the present structure continues, Tewari said, mayoral elections will remain largely symbolic, with office-bearers confined to ceremonial roles rather than effective civic leadership.

 

