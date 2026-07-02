Tewari’s cryptic post sparks buzz after Punjab Congress reshuffle

Veteran Congress leader left out of new Punjab organisational team posts message on ‘insecurities.’

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readJul 2, 2026 02:23 PM IST
Congress punjab reshuffle Manish TewariMP Manish Tewari's social media post after the Punjab Congress reshuffle has drawn attention to the party. (File)
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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari triggered fresh political speculation on Thursday with a cryptic social media post, hours after the Indian National Congress announced a new organisational team for Punjab without assigning him a key role.

The post came shortly after the Congress reshuffled its Punjab unit, appointing new working presidents and members of the poll committee while leaving Tewari out of the new organisational structure. Although he made no direct reference to the appointments, the timing fuelled speculation that the veteran leader was expressing disappointment at being sidelined.

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Opening his post with the Hindi line, “Hai bada koi avgun usme, jisme koi hunar aave”, Tewari wrote: “Wish I had an antidote (Giddar Singhi) for the insecurities of individuals and institutions!”

The reference to “Giddar Singhi”—a mythical charm popularly believed to possess magical powers—appeared to suggest that there is no remedy for insecurity.

Tewari then struck a reflective note, saying the Congress had given him enough over the past 45 years and that he had devoted his entire adult life to the party.

Ending with “Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be,” he signalled acceptance of whatever lay ahead while avoiding any direct criticism of the party leadership.

Party reshuffle revives questions over Punjab leadership

The Congress MP Manish Tewari reaction on a X post sparks discussion Congress MP Manish Tewari. (Image: @ManishTewari)

Political observers said the wording suggested Tewari was hinting that internal insecurity, rather than merit or experience, may have influenced organisational decisions. At the same time, by acknowledging the party’s contribution to his political career and stopping short of any direct attack, he left the message open to interpretation rather than signalling open dissent.

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A leader close to Tewari, requesting anonymity, said the post reflected the veteran leader’s disappointment at being excluded from the new Punjab Congress team.

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“Punjab political leaders have their own insecurities, which is why they thought of not including him in the organisational setup,” the source alleged, adding that Tewari’s long association with Punjab and his political experience should have been recognised.

For now, Tewari’s post has raised more questions than it has answered, while drawing attention to the undercurrents within the Punjab Congress following the latest organisational reshuffle.

Although he currently represents Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha, Tewari has had a long political association with Punjab spanning nearly two decades.

He was elected MP from Ludhiana in 2009 and later represented Anandpur Sahib from 2019 to 2024. A Chandigarh-born leader with deep roots in Punjab politics, Tewari also served as Union Information and Broadcasting Minister and has remained one of the Congress’s prominent faces on Punjab’s political and policy issues even after shifting to the Chandigarh parliamentary seat in 2024.

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Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president Harmohinder Singh Lucky dismissed speculation over Tewari being left out of the new Punjab Congress organisational team, saying the senior leader’s experience would continue to be valued by the party.

“The Congress high command will certainly utilise Manish Tewari’s services considering his long association with Punjab. He has served the party and the state for many years, and I am confident his experience will be put to good use,” Lucky said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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