Manish Tewari questions Chandigarh doctor profile, claims 180 of 221 doctors on deputation

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday questioned the doctor deployment profile in Chandigarh’s health system, claiming that of around 221 doctors working in the Union Territory, nearly 180 are on deputation from outside. Alleging that this could be the reason the Chandigarh Administration and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare did not provide detailed information in Parliament, Tewari criticised what he termed a “perfunctory” reply to his Lok Sabha question on the UT’s health infrastructure.

In a written reply to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that public health and hospitals are state subjects and that the primary responsibility for strengthening healthcare facilities and creating posts of doctors rests with the respective states and Union Territories. The ministry added that the Centre provides technical and financial support under the National Health Mission based on proposals submitted by states and UTs.