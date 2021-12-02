First test in Channi seat: Sisodia highlights poor condition of govt schools in Punjab

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Wednesday visited government schools in the constituency of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and highlighted the poor state of the school.

Sisodia visited the primary school of Makrauna Kalan, the maternal grandfather’s village of Charanjit Singh Channi in his assembly constituency of Chamkaur Sahib.

On reaching the primary school in the village, Manish Sisodia met a teacher, who was working on the pay scale of Rs 6,000 to teach from Class 1 to 5. The teacher apprised Sisodia about his and the problems of the students. The teacher told him that the school did not even have drinking water facility for the students and the school staff had to bring drinking water from nearby Gurdwara Sahib.

The swings installed for the children were found dilapidated. Taking stock of the problems faced by the staff, Sisodia said that if in such a situation the Punjab government calls itself number 1 in the education system in the country then it is messing with the future of the students and the education system.

Earlier, Sisodia reached the primary school of Chakalan village, which was also found in a dilapidated condition with cobwebs, garbage and toilets being broken-down. “Even whitewash in the classrooms and the furniture looked in bad condition and broke and some of the furniture was found lying in a chaotic manner. The switch of the TV installed in the smart class room was broken and the computer was also found in a dilapidated condition,” Sisodia said in a statement released on Wednesday.

There has been a war of words between Sisodia and Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh lately over the state of education in their respective states. Both ministers have been claiming that the government schools have fared better in their state.

Sisodia had earlier released a list of 250 government schools in Delhi which had exceptional facilities for students and has challenged Pargat to do the same. He had later accused Pargat of running away from the debate on schools when a similar list was not released by Punjab government.

Last Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had visited Mohali and met teachers sitting on protest and had also raised the allegations of poor quality of government schools in Mohali. He had accused Punjab government of ignoring the demands of teachers for permanent jobs. Congress had retaliated by saying that the majority of teachers in government schools in Delhi were ‘guest teachers’ and Kejriwal should not be ‘holier than thou’.

Meanwhile, AAP’s National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on his Twitter handle, “The condition of schools in Punjab is very bad. Channi Sahib says that the schools in Punjab are the best. Meaning they have no intention of fixing the schools. These leaders have deliberately kept the government schools in a bad condition for 70 years. Now that won’t happen. Channi sahib, we will give a wonderful education like Delhi to the children of Punjab.”