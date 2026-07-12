From Kilimanjaro to Mohali: The entrepreneur who bet on Punjab

Instead of moving to Bengaluru during India's IT boom, Manipal Dhariwal chose Mohali to build Netsmartz.

Roots of resilience

Some entrepreneurs build companies. Others build ecosystems.

For Manipal Dhariwal, founder of Netsmartz, success has never been defined only by balance sheets. It is measured by the opportunities created for others.

Born in Nepanagar, Madhya Pradesh, to a Punjabi family rebuilding its life after Partition, Dhariwal grew up on stories of perseverance. His father, an electrical engineer, often recalled cycling miles to school and studying under the light of a lantern. Those stories became lifelong lessons in resilience, discipline and the value of education.

When he was seven, the family moved to Tanzania. Growing up at the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro, he studied at an international school with classmates from nearly 18 nationalities. The exposure broadened his worldview, while annual visits to Punjab kept him deeply connected to his roots.