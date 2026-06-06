Sacked staffer arrested for setting shop on fire, causing Rs 1.5-crore loss: Chandigarh Police

Say accused acted out of revenge after being terminated from job, sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhJun 6, 2026 09:30 AM IST
The arrest was made in connection with FIR dated June 4 registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Manimajra police station.The arrest was made in connection with FIR dated June 4 registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Manimajra police station. (File Photo)
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The Chandigarh Police has arrested a 28-year-old former employee for allegedly setting a car accessories shop on fire in Manimajra, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 1.5 crore.

The arrest was made in connection with FIR dated June 4 registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Manimajra police station.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Manudin, owner of Best Car Seat Cover, located in the basement of SCF No. 310 at Motor Market in Manimajra.

According to the complainant, on May 29, he was informed that a fire had broken out at his shop. Initially, he suspected that the blaze had been caused by a short circuit, but during a review of CCTV footage from nearby cameras, a person was seen near the shop shortly before the incident, the complainant said.

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The complainant identified the individual as Toheed, a former employee, who had worked at the shop for nearly two to three years and was allegedly terminated from service about a month ago, police said.

Police said Toheed, son of Tasabber Hussain, is a native of Shravasti district in Uttar Pradesh, who was residing in Manimajra.

Police said that during the investigation, the accused confessed to setting the shop on fire using petrol and a matchstick.

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Police said the alleged act was carried out as a form of revenge for losing his job. The fire is estimated to have caused damage worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore to the establishment and its contents, police said.

The accused was arrested on June 4 and produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days on Friday.

Police said further investigation was underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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