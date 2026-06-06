Sacked staffer arrested for setting shop on fire, causing Rs 1.5-crore loss: Chandigarh Police

The arrest was made in connection with FIR dated June 4 registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Manimajra police station. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Police has arrested a 28-year-old former employee for allegedly setting a car accessories shop on fire in Manimajra, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 1.5 crore.

The arrest was made in connection with FIR dated June 4 registered under Section 326(g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Manimajra police station.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Manudin, owner of Best Car Seat Cover, located in the basement of SCF No. 310 at Motor Market in Manimajra.

According to the complainant, on May 29, he was informed that a fire had broken out at his shop. Initially, he suspected that the blaze had been caused by a short circuit, but during a review of CCTV footage from nearby cameras, a person was seen near the shop shortly before the incident, the complainant said.