MC employee found dead in Chandigarh’s Manimajra forest

Police officials added that the deceased’s mobile phone is being analysed to trace his last calls and movements (File Photo)

A 31-year-old Municipal Corporation (MC) employee was found dead in a forested area near Manimajra on Saturday morning.

An FIR for murder has been registered against an unknown person.

The deceased, Krishna Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, was working as a peon with the civic body. According to his family, he had left for duty around 8 am on Friday and was expected to return home by 4 pm after completing his shift. When he did not return, the family grew concerned.

Around 9.30 am on Saturday, police informed the family that his body had been found in a forested area near Manimajra, about 20 km from the Road Wing office.