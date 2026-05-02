MC employee found dead in Chandigarh’s Manimajra forest

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A 31-year-old Municipal Corporation (MC) employee was found dead in a forested area near Manimajra on Saturday morning.
An FIR for murder has been registered against an unknown person.
The deceased, Krishna Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, was working as a peon with the civic body. According to his family, he had left for duty around 8 am on Friday and was expected to return home by 4 pm after completing his shift. When he did not return, the family grew concerned.
Around 9.30 am on Saturday, police informed the family that his body had been found in a forested area near Manimajra, about 20 km from the Road Wing office.
Family members who reached the spot alleged that the body was found in a naked condition and bore injury marks, particularly on the back. They have demanded a fair probe, suspecting foul play.
Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Manimajra police station, along with a team, reached the spot after receiving information. A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence.
Police said they are investigating the case from all angles, including how the victim reached the forest area.
Police officials added that the deceased’s mobile phone is being analysed to trace his last calls and movements. Statements of family members are also being recorded to ascertain if there was any prior dispute or enmity.
CCTV footage from entry points to the forest area is also being scanned to establish whether victim was alone or accompanied by someone.
Sources said that two persons have been detained by the police in the matter, however an official arrest is yet to be made.
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