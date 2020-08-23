Manimajra man alleges threat by 3 cops, High Court issues notice to Chandigarh Police

A bench of Justice Ritu Bahri issued a notice to the UT Administration seeking reply on the matter by September 30. (Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police over a criminal petition filed by a Manimajra resident, alleging threat by three policemen of Chandigarh Police who assaulted him, his elder brother and a friend in April, and have been threatening him since then.

A bench of Justice Ritu Bahri issued a notice to the UT Administration seeking reply on the matter by September 30.

The petitioner, Dilawar Khan, through his counsel Hirdey Pal Singh Rahi has submitted that on April 12, during the lockdown, while his elder brother was taking a medicine from a neighbour at Manimajra, a policeman on motorcycle started abusing him (elder brother), and later threatened him and the petitioner when the duo protested against the abuse hurled.

The petitioner has submitted that policeman Gaurav Kumar of Manimajra police station came to his house after some time with seven-eight policemen, and assaulted him, his elder brother and their friend. The petitioner later gave a complaint to the Manimajra SHO, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur who is now facing a corruption case. However, no action was taken and the petitioner was threatened to be slapped with a false FIR.

Thus, the petitioner gave a complaint to the UT DGP which is still pending. The accused policemen are now threatening him to withdraw the complaint, following which he moved the High Court.

The petitioner has sought action against the police officials concerned, including Gaurav Kumar, SI Daljeet Singh and constable Sanjeet.

