Manika fights way back to win second national title

Top seed Manika Batra fought her way hard to carve out a 4-2 (8-11, 10-12, 11-1, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6) win over Reeth Rishya to claim the title in the women’s singles category in the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships being played at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Thursday.

It was Batra’s second senior national title as she had won her maiden title in 2015 at Hyderabad. Earlier, Batra had finished a runner-up at Ranchi in 2017.

The opening game saw both the players matching each other before Rishya claimed the game 11-8 to take early advantage in the final. The second game too saw both the players giving their best before Rishya claimed the game 12-10. The third game saw Batra staging a comeback and the 2018 CWG champion pocketed the game easily with a 11-1 margin. The fourth game too saw both the players matching each other before Batra claimed the game 11-9. With the score tied at 2-2, Batra claimed the fifth game 11-5 before winning the sixth game 11-6 to claim the title. “Chandigarh has been a venue where I had happy memories earlier and winning a title in Panchkula this year brings back those memories for me. I was playing in a major tournament for the first time after the lockdown started last year and it feels great to win the national title here. I am also thankful to SAI and Sports ministry to support the players during the pandemic,” shared Batra.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Batra had scored a 4-1 (11-4, 10-12, 16-14, 11-8, 11-5) win over Sreeja Akula to storm into the final while Rishya had scored a 4-1 (11-8, 4-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-3) win over Takeme Sarkar to sail into the final.