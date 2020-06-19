Residents of Mani Majra’s urban areas demand replacement of decade-old water pipelines

The UT administration has made a total budget of Rs 160 crore from Water Supply Project but allocated Rs 70 crore under the Smart City Project. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh) The UT administration has made a total budget of Rs 160 crore from Water Supply Project but allocated Rs 70 crore under the Smart City Project. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Residents of urban areas of Mani Majra, recently renamed as Sector 13, urged authorities to replace the decade old underground water pipelines in their area.

They also drew attention to the funds allocated to build a world-class, round-the-clock water supply infrastructure throughout Chandigarh, which started from Mani Majra, Sector 13, under the Smart City Project.

The UT administration has made a total budget of Rs 160 crore from Water Supply Project but allocated Rs 70 crore under the Smart City Project. Rs 90 crore is estimated to be the expenditure of operations and maintenance, which will be spent by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The urban area of Mani Majra consists Uppal Marbal Arch housing project, Modern Housing Complex, Duplex area, Rajeev Vihar, while the rural area consists Old Manimajra, Shastri Nagar, Madi Wala Town and others.

“We raised the issue of replacing old water pipes in the Modern Housing Complex and Duplex area before area councillor Jagatar Singh Jagga of Ward number 25, but were not given clear answers. Senior Water Works officers were also present in the meeting,” said SA Qureshi, General Secretary, Residents Welfare Association of MHC.

Area councillor Jagtar Singh Dhillon, who is also Deputy Mayor Chandigarh, said, “As per the official record, the water pipes in the area in which later Modern Housing Complex was constructed were laid back in 1968-69. Indeed, these need urgent repairing and replacing. But certain water pipes can only be replaced on the expenditure of consumers and certain on the expenditure of MC. We are working to find a middle way. Some people are under the impression that the upcoming Water Supply Project under Smart City will only be for the rural area, which is not correct. The multi-crore project will for the entire Mani Majra including urban and rural areas.”

General Manager, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, NP Sharma, said, “The process to float the tenders for the Water Supply Project will start from June 23. The total project is of Rs 160 crore and Rs 70 crore is already approved.”

Meanwhile, XEN Suresh Gill of Water Works department said, “The issue of old waterpipes and Water Supply Project under Smart City are two different things. I have made an estimate of Rs 4 crore for the entire Mani Majra area for replacing the old water pipelines. The money will be spent on the Modern Housing Complex, Duplex, Old Mani Majra and other areas.”

