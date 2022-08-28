Mani Majra: 25-year-old found hanging in her room, police claim suicide

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly died by suicide in Mori Gate’s Mani Majra area on Saturday, with police launching inquest proceedings in the case.

According to investigators, the woman — identified as Payal — was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house on Saturday. Payal, police said, had married with one Himanshu Singh six years back. No note has been recovered from the spot, so far, the police said.

The police said that their control room on Saturday received a message that a woman was not opening the door of her house despite repeated knocks. A police team later reached the house of the woman, broke open the door and found her hanging from a fan. The woman was brougt down and rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Police said the woman’s parents live in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and have been informed. They are expected to reach Chandigarh on Sunday.