Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Mani Majra: 25-year-old found hanging in her room, police claim suicide

Payal, police said, had married one Himanshu Singh six years back. No note has been recovered from the spot, so far, the police said.

Police said the woman's parents live in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and have been informed.

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman allegedly died by suicide in Mori Gate’s Mani Majra area on Saturday, with police launching inquest proceedings in the case.

According to investigators, the woman — identified as Payal — was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her house on Saturday. Payal, police said, had married with one Himanshu Singh six years back. No note has been recovered from the spot, so far, the police said.

The police said that their control room on Saturday received a message that a woman was not opening the door of her house despite repeated knocks. A police team later reached the house of the woman, broke open the door and found her hanging from a fan. The woman was brougt down and rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Police said the woman’s parents live in Ajmer, Rajasthan, and have been informed. They are expected to reach Chandigarh on Sunday.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 02:18:32 am
Protest at Jantar Mantar against release of Bilkis convicts; ex-bureaucrats write to SC

