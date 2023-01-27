Mangu: An English film from Punjabi film producers

Written by Ananya

It’s an English feature film called “Mangu, the fighter”. What makes it special is that it’s been produced by a Punjab-based production house called RED i Productions.

Parvinder Singh Warich, the writer as well as director of the film, says he wanted to create something fun yet inspiring for both children and adults.

Mangu, the protagonist of the film, is a brave fish. The film, says Waraich, revolved around the heroism of the fish Mangu when the owner of the house goes away and appoints a caretaker for fish and plants. The caretakers gets in grave danger, and now Mangu has to save him.

The film stars Vinamarjot Singh Waraich and Harkiran Kaur Waraich (also the creative director of the film).

Red i Productions has been in the film business for the last 15 years, and is also the producer of award-winning films such as “Tank Cleaner” and “Guest Unwanted”.

Swaranjit Kaur Waraich, q co- producer of the film, said they plan to release the one-hour and 45-minute-long film on few major OTT platforms soon.

Advertisement

Though produced in English, the film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Oriya. Seeing the response to the private screenings, the producers also plan to dub the film in foreign languages such as French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean and even Japanese. This is being done to release the film globally.

The film was shot in 21 days at different locations in Mohali and Chandigarh. “In today’s world where few films are made for kids, here is one that is meant for them. Even adults will enjoy this wonderfully conceptualized film that also inspires,” said Waraich.