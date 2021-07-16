Mangerbani cave paintings site maybe at least 1 lakh years old, estimate archaeologists

The archaeologists of Haryana estimate that the cave paintings that were recently discovered at the prehistoric site of Mangerbani hill forest, Faridabad, may be up to 1 lakh years old.

“On the basis of tool topology, it can be said that the date of pregit habitation at the site may be from about 1,00,000 to about 15,000 years ago. But we have also found evidence of later habitation, even up to 8-9th century AD,” says Banani Bhattacharyya, Deputy Director of Haryana Archaeology & Museums Department. “It can be said that this may be one of the biggest Palaeolithic sites in the Indian sub-continent, where stone age tools were recovered from open-air sites as well as from rock shelters,” she added.

The cave paintings first came to light in May this year when an environmental activist, Sunil Harsana, spotted them in Mangarbani hill forest in the Faridabad district of Haryana. It prompted the Haryana Archeology department to conduct exploration in Shilakhari, Mangar, Kot, and Dhauj of Faridabad district and Roj ka Gujjar and Damdama of Gurgaon district in June this year.

The officials now say that it is for the first time that a prehistoric site, along with cave paintings and rock art of a large magnitude, has been found in Haryana, though tools from the Palaeolithic Age have already been identified in parts of Aravallis. The latest discovery, the officials say, will change the history of Haryana and take it further back in time. “The cave paintings are yet to be dated but at least some of them belong to the Upper Palaeolithic period in all likelihood,” says an official.

The Upper Paleolithic Age began around 40,000 years ago and lasted till around 10,000 years ago.

Sources say the area concerned is not a protected site and it has not been properly documented or explored yet. However, Haryana Principal Secretary, Ashok Khemka, says, “We will give state protection to Mangarbani forests under the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964, because of the presence of a large number of stone age sites with cave paintings and tools of the Paleolithic Age that have been found there.”