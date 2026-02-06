Road under 3-ft snow, Mandi villagers carry 75-yr-old patient for 7km in makeshift chair

A group of young men in Challai village had to go back to what their grandfathers once did when someone fell sick. In the absence of basic amenities, the villagers were left with no option but to make a makeshift palanquin chair and carry the senior citizen on their shoulder for 7 km.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaFeb 6, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Road under 3-ft snow, Mandi villagers carry 75-yr-old patient for 7km in makeshift chairVillagers said that the actual snow-laden link road connecting Challai and Bada Bushani is around 15 to 18 km long. (File Photo)
When a 75-year-old man fell ill on wednesday night, residents of a remote village in Mandi was left scratching their brains. The only link road that would have led them to the main junction was covered in 3-feet snow since the January 26 snowfall.

On Thursday morning, a group of young men in Challai village, which falls under the Seraj constituency, had to go back to what their grandfathers once did when someone fell sick.

In the absence of basic amenities, the villagers were left with no option but to make a makeshift palanquin chair and carry the senior citizen on their shoulder for 7 km.

Farmesh Rajput of Challai village, who anchored the operation of sorts, said that his uncle Shiv Lal was unwell for quiet sometime owing to age-related issues.

“He is not married and we look after him. On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated. Initially, we decided to wait till the snow-laden link road connecting our village to nearby Gada Bushani is cleared. But we soon realised that my uncle needed urgent medical help. That is when we decided to do what our grandfathers when there was no proper roads.

We took a chair and tied two wooded logs to it to convert it into a makeshift palanquin. We then tied my uncle with the chair so that he doesn’t slip and fall. We then waded in three-feet-deep snow for about 7 km carrying him on our shoulder in hilly terrain,” Farmesh said, adding that they started around 9 am and reached Gada Bushani around 1 pm.

From Gada Bushani, Shiv Lal was rushed to Government Hospital Kullu in a private vehicle. Later on Thursday night, he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. “Although his condition is stable, he is on oxygen support,” Farmesh said.

This is the second incident in a week when a patient in dire need of medical aid was carried on shoulders for several km to reach a health facility. On January 30, a man was forced to carry his 14-year-old son, a chickenpox patient, on his shoulders for nearly 20 km to reach a local hospital at Killar in Chamba district. Mandi and Chamba were among the worst-affected districts where restoration of road connectivity is still underway after last month’s heavy snowfall.

Fromer pradhan Luxmi Chand said, “Our gram panchayat ghat was among the areas in Mandi that received heavy snowfall from January 23 to January 26. Road connectivity remained completely disrupted for many days. Though the HPPWD managed to clear almost all the main district roads of snow, link roads are yet to be restored. Relatives of Shiv Lal contacted me on Wdnesday. I advised them not to waste time and to bring him down to the main road on foot through the snow.”

Villagers added that the actual snow-laden link road connecting Challai and Bada Bushani is around 15 to 18 km long. Relatives and locals brought Shiv Lal to the main road while travelling through a shortcut.

Meanwhile, Balichowki SDM Vichitar Singh said, “Most district roads in the area have been cleared of snow. Challai village falls under my jurisdiction. The particular incident has been brought to my notice. We have deployed machinery there to clear the snow from the link road and it will take two more days to get it done. Earlier, we tried to clear the snow from the link road with snow-cutter vehicles, but the vehicles did not work in the hilly terrain. Now, the snow-clearing work is being carried out using JCB machines.”

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

