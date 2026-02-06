Road under 3-ft snow, Mandi villagers carry 75-yr-old patient for 7km in makeshift chair

When a 75-year-old man fell ill on wednesday night, residents of a remote village in Mandi was left scratching their brains. The only link road that would have led them to the main junction was covered in 3-feet snow since the January 26 snowfall.

On Thursday morning, a group of young men in Challai village, which falls under the Seraj constituency, had to go back to what their grandfathers once did when someone fell sick.

In the absence of basic amenities, the villagers were left with no option but to make a makeshift palanquin chair and carry the senior citizen on their shoulder for 7 km.

Farmesh Rajput of Challai village, who anchored the operation of sorts, said that his uncle Shiv Lal was unwell for quiet sometime owing to age-related issues.

“He is not married and we look after him. On Wednesday night, his condition deteriorated. Initially, we decided to wait till the snow-laden link road connecting our village to nearby Gada Bushani is cleared. But we soon realised that my uncle needed urgent medical help. That is when we decided to do what our grandfathers when there was no proper roads.

We took a chair and tied two wooded logs to it to convert it into a makeshift palanquin. We then tied my uncle with the chair so that he doesn’t slip and fall. We then waded in three-feet-deep snow for about 7 km carrying him on our shoulder in hilly terrain,” Farmesh said, adding that they started around 9 am and reached Gada Bushani around 1 pm.

From Gada Bushani, Shiv Lal was rushed to Government Hospital Kullu in a private vehicle. Later on Thursday night, he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. “Although his condition is stable, he is on oxygen support,” Farmesh said.

This is the second incident in a week when a patient in dire need of medical aid was carried on shoulders for several km to reach a health facility. On January 30, a man was forced to carry his 14-year-old son, a chickenpox patient, on his shoulders for nearly 20 km to reach a local hospital at Killar in Chamba district. Mandi and Chamba were among the worst-affected districts where restoration of road connectivity is still underway after last month’s heavy snowfall.

Fromer pradhan Luxmi Chand said, “Our gram panchayat ghat was among the areas in Mandi that received heavy snowfall from January 23 to January 26. Road connectivity remained completely disrupted for many days. Though the HPPWD managed to clear almost all the main district roads of snow, link roads are yet to be restored. Relatives of Shiv Lal contacted me on Wdnesday. I advised them not to waste time and to bring him down to the main road on foot through the snow.”

Villagers added that the actual snow-laden link road connecting Challai and Bada Bushani is around 15 to 18 km long. Relatives and locals brought Shiv Lal to the main road while travelling through a shortcut.

Meanwhile, Balichowki SDM Vichitar Singh said, “Most district roads in the area have been cleared of snow. Challai village falls under my jurisdiction. The particular incident has been brought to my notice. We have deployed machinery there to clear the snow from the link road and it will take two more days to get it done. Earlier, we tried to clear the snow from the link road with snow-cutter vehicles, but the vehicles did not work in the hilly terrain. Now, the snow-clearing work is being carried out using JCB machines.”