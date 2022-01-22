Mandi liquor tragedy: Police suspect involvement of interstate racket

In the Mandi liquor tragedy case, the state police Friday claimed that sustained interrogation has led to the identification of the kingpin involved in the matter.

The state police suspected that there might be an interstate racket involved in

smuggling the liquor to the state.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said that multiple teams have searched various premises in different locations in the state and neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

These search teams have seized incriminating material and evidence, and the search is in progress.

He said considering the scope of investigation and the racket involved, the SIT has been expanded and Baddi SP Mohit Chawla, Una SP Arjit Sen, along with Kangra Additional SP Puneet Raghu and Parwanoo DSP Yogesh Rolta have been included in the SIT as well.

The DGP said that a camp office has been established at Baddi SP office to coordinate with other states and ensure timely action.

DGP Kundu claimed that the investigation is moving ahead in the right direction. He added that every aspect of this nefarious racket is under the scanner.

The details of the investigation done so far are crucial for further crackdown, he added.

In this tragedy, seven people have died so far after consuming spurious liquor on the night of January 17.

An FIR was then lodged under sections 304, 308 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code on January 19 in Sunder Nagar Police Station (PS) in Mandi district.