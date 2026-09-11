Mandi-Kullu travel time halved as Deod, Hanogi tunnels open

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In a major connectivity boost in the Himalayan region, two tunnels — Deod Tunnel (T4-01) and Hanogi Tunnel (T4-02) — on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway were opened to traffic on Friday, halving the two-hour Mandi-Kullu journey.

The tunnels — a key link to Kullu-Manali and towards the higher Himalayan region, including the Leh-Ladakh route — are set to provide big relief to traffic bottlenecks between Mandi and Kullu-Manali.

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The Deod tunnel spans 2.8 kilometres, and Hanogi Tunnel is 650 metres long.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, announcing the opening of the tunnels, described it as a significant transformation in connectivity on the Pandoh-Takoli section of NH-3 (formerly NH-21).

“The tunnels will reduce the affected road stretch from 6 km to 3.5 km and provide relief from prolonged congestion at Jogni Mata Mandir, Deod and Hanogi,” Gadkari said on X.

The tunnels underwent safety inspections and a trial run on September 7. Initially, one tube of each twin-tube tunnel is being opened to traffic. The tunnels are linked by a 140-metre bridge near Khotinalla.

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Himachal Pradesh NHAI Regional Officer Col Ajay Bargoti told The Indian Express that motorists heading towards Kullu, Manali and other destinations would no longer have to negotiate the approximately six-km mountainous and winding stretch, with the affected route now reduced to around 3.5 km.

During the peak tourist season, these locations have witnessed traffic delays of one to two hours or even longer.

The Deod-Hanogi tunnels are part of the Rs 4,465.94-crore four-laning project covering the 18.908-km end of the Pandoh Bypass-Takoli section.

Challenges faced

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, the project is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The wider Pandoh-Takoli corridor has been among the most challenging stretches of the Kiratpur-Manali highway because of steep terrain, landslides, and geological instability.

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With the new tunnels bypassing critical bottlenecks, the Mandi-Kullu journey, which can take about two hours under congested conditions, is expected to fall to around 60 minutes under normal traffic conditions.