Punjab Mandi Board secretary takes stock of paddy procurement

To ensure smooth paddy procurement in the state grain markets, Punjab Mandi Board secretary Ravi Bhagat Sunday visited mandis in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. During his visit, he interacted with farmers and other stakeholders to enquire about their issues related to purchase, if any.

After inspecting procurement arrangements in Jandiala Guru, Bhagtanwala, Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran Mandis, Bhagat said that the targeted procurement of paddy in the state is 170 LMT during ongoing kharif marketing season. In the current kharif season, 3.97 LMT of paddy has arrived in the state mandis so far, of which 3.52 LMT stands procured across the state, as against about 13.45 LMT arrived during the last year. He said that the procurement operations would continue till the end of November.

Reiterating the commitment of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of procuring every single grain of the farmers’ produce besides ensuring strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers, the Mandi Board secretary urged the farmers to bring their produce within specifications of moisture content laid by the Government of India.

Bhagat also appealed to the farmers not to burn paddy residue and instead use subsidised agri-machinery for in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw. He pointed out that if any of the stakeholders was facing any hardship related to procurement operations, they could contact their respective market committees and State Control Room set up at the Mandi Board headquarters, Mohali, to get their issues and complaints addressed promptly.