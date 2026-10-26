A 75-day crop, three cycles and nearly Rs 25 lakh: Manauli farmers’ sweet corn bet in Sonipat

From paddy fields to sweet corn and vegetables, a farmers-led crop diversification story is unfolding in Sonipat district’s Manauli village, where a shift from the traditional paddy-wheat cycle has made farming more lucrative for several families.

In 2004, Arun Chauhan’s family earned nearly Rs 10,000 from paddy on their farmland in Manauli. The turning point came when they ventured into sweet corn, with returns rising to around Rs 14,000 per acre.

“We would have continued with the paddy-wheat cycle for many more years had I not visited a friend’s farm who had been successfully cultivating strawberries. After knowing about his increased income, I too decided to opt for sweet corn and vegetables,” said Chauhan, 59.

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Of the family’s 28 acres, sweet corn was initially cultivated on 10 acres. The area has since risen to 17. Of the rest, seven acres are under vegetables in polyhouses and net houses, two are earmarked for a packhouse and two for fisheries.

A graduate, Chauhan says the shift to high-value crops has brought prosperity not only to his family but also to farmers across the village.

“Nearly two decades back, almost all of the village’s 2,000 acres of agricultural land was under paddy production. Now 70% of that area has shifted to sweet corn and vegetables. Sweet corn is grown on 800 acres in our village, which has earned it the title of ‘sweet corn village’ in the neighbourhood,” he said.

75-day crop, three cycles a year

Sweet corn’s relatively short crop duration and steady market price have made it an attractive alternative to conventional crops, Chauhan said.

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According to him, sweet corn fetches an average price of Rs 12-14 per kg throughout the year. With an average production of 50 quintals, he earns gross returns of Rs 60,000-70,000 per acre. After deducting an average expenditure of Rs 15,000-20,000, he claims a profit of nearly Rs 50,000 per acre.

“Every year, I usually take three crops of sweet corn, which is a crop of just 75 days. Thus, I am able to secure a profit of nearly Rs 25 lakh easily,” he said.

Delhi market advantage

Geography has worked in favour of Manauli’s farmers. The village is close to the national capital, with Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi just 20 km away, giving them access to one of the country’s major wholesale markets for fresh produce.

But they are increasingly looking beyond traditional mandi-based marketing. According to Chauhan, e-commerce companies have entered into direct tie-ups with farmers to procure sweet corn and fresh vegetables, creating a direct market linkage between producers, companies, and consumers.

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“It is a win-win situation for the farmers, companies and consumers,” Chauhan said.

FPO gives collective strength to farmers

Dr Arjun Singh Saini, Project Director, Haryana Horticulture Department, credits the farmers with embracing crop diversification and forming a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) to strengthen their collective marketing capabilities.

Saini said the farmers had aligned their production with market demand, moving from a production-oriented approach to market-led farming.

“The villagers diversified as per the demands of the market. They opted for market-led production instead of production-oriented marketing which made a difference and led to successful marketing,” Saini said.

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The FPO model has also helped strengthen post-harvest infrastructure. Saini said the government provided an 80% subsidy for setting up a packhouse to store vegetables and process farm produce.

Chauhan said the government sanctioned an 80% subsidy in 2024 for the Rs 2.08-crore packhouse project in Manauli, which has benefitted the FPO’s 80 members.

Rs 4-crore turnover from 200 acres

The scale of the farmers’ collective enterprise is reflected in the FPO’s annual turnover, which Chauhan puts at nearly Rs 4 crore.

“The annual turnover of the FPO is nearly Rs 4 crore. It has 80 shareholders who grow sweet corn and vegetables on 200 acres. We make efforts at marketing through informal tie-ups with e-commerce companies. We supply fresh vegetables to these companies, traders and individuals after getting orders,” he said.

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The farmers do not sell their entire produce through the FPO, Chauhan said. Only a significant portion of their sweet corn and vegetables is marketed collectively.

The FPO’s role, however, does not end with cultivation and marketing. It is also undertaking value addition and post-harvest processing of sweet corn.

“As part of the FPO, we earn not only by cultivating sweet corn but also by procuring it when market prices are low. We process it through canning, then pack and freeze it. The frozen product is stored and sent to the market when demand picks up,” Chauhan said.

“What began as a departure from the paddy-wheat cycle has thus evolved into a broader farm-to-market model in Manauli, combining crop diversification, protected cultivation, collective farming, direct market linkages, post-harvest management and value addition,” Saini said.