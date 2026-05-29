Tourist group from Rajasthan fined in Manali for reckless driving; viral video sparks outrage

The Manali police stated the occupants initially resisted police action and questioned why they were being stopped; it was found that the driver did not possess a driving licence.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaMay 29, 2026 05:10 PM IST
Manali tourists, RajasthanA video grab of the tourists from Rajasthan questioning the Himachal police team that intercepted their vehicle for reckless driving in Kullu district's Manali town on Thursday. (Express/Sourced)
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The police in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali Thursday fined a group of tourists from Rajasthan for reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid licence after two people were seen sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle in the popular hill station.

The police imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on the driver of the SUV bearing a Rajasthan registration number for violating traffic rules and endangering public safety.

According to the police, the vehicle was intercepted on the busy Manali road during routine patrolling.

Inspector Manish Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of Manali Police Station, said the vehicle occupants initially resisted police action and questioned why they were being stopped.

“The occupants started arguing with the police team, claiming that nobody dared to stop them for sitting on top of the vehicle while travelling from Rajasthan to Punjab and that it was only in Himachal Pradesh where they were intercepted,” he said.

Sharma stated all the occupants were brought to the nearby police station, where they later apologised for their behaviour.

“The person behind the wheel at the time of the offence was not carrying any valid driving licence. The challans were issued under Section 181 and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” he added.

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Several bystanders recorded videos of the incident and posted them on social media platforms. The videos drew sharp criticism from netizens, many of whom condemned the reckless behaviour of the tourists and demanded strict enforcement of traffic rules in Himachal Pradesh’s tourist destinations.

Sources said that the police team had been patrolling in the tourist town to ensure compliance with road safety norms, particularly during the ongoing tourist season.

The incident comes amid increasing concerns over indiscipline and unruly behaviour by some tourists visiting the hill state. On May 24, the Shimla police had challaned three men from Haryana for allegedly smoking hookah at the Ridge, a designated no-smoking zone and a prominent tourist attraction in the state capital.

In another incident on May 25, four people, including a woman from Panchkula in Haryana, were arrested in Shimla for allegedly assaulting the driver of a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Volvo bus following a dispute.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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