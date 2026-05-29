Tourist group from Rajasthan fined in Manali for reckless driving; viral video sparks outrage

A video grab of the tourists from Rajasthan questioning the Himachal police team that intercepted their vehicle for reckless driving in Kullu district's Manali town on Thursday. (Express/Sourced)

The police in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali Thursday fined a group of tourists from Rajasthan for reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a valid licence after two people were seen sitting on the roof of a moving vehicle in the popular hill station.

The police imposed a fine of Rs 7,500 on the driver of the SUV bearing a Rajasthan registration number for violating traffic rules and endangering public safety.

According to the police, the vehicle was intercepted on the busy Manali road during routine patrolling.

Inspector Manish Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of Manali Police Station, said the vehicle occupants initially resisted police action and questioned why they were being stopped.