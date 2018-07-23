Management of solid waste to decide star rating for Chandigarh

Dustbins for two-bin system dumped at MC godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh. (Express Archives) Dustbins for two-bin system dumped at MC godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh. (Express Archives)

CHANDIGARH WILL now be given a star rating on the basis of its management of solid waste.

According to a communication from the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs, received by Municipal Commissioner, under Swachh Bharat Mission, all the cities will be given star rating on the basis of their solid waste management. The civic body has prepared a vision document to achieve the best star rating for the city.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline, “There will be 36 parameters on the basis of which each ward would be judged. For instance, if there is 30 per cent segregation of waste, there would be a three star rating only but if there is 100 per cent segregation of waste and all other levels of cleanliness are achieved, there would be seven star rating.”

Each municipal councillor will be required to give a certificate of his rating from his ward on the basis of given parameters. This will be done at the level of all 26 wards. But the self-certification can be done only till the level of three star. Thereafter, it is the government which will see whether the area is to be given a five star or seven star rating.

Different parameters will include waste segregation at household level, garbage collector’s level, transporter’s level. Disposal of construction and demolition waste, hazardous waste, disposal of horticulture waste or bulk generators, all will be included in the parameters. Also, there will be a provision for penalty for not segregating waste, be it at the household level or at the level of garbage collector.

The complete agenda of what is to be done by the councillors is being brought before the general house meeting which is scheduled to be held on July 26. The general house has to discuss how to engage the public, various stakeholders, sanitary inspectors and elected representatives in the endeavour. “We have prepared this vision document. The least rate would be one star,” the commissioner added.

Additional Commissioner Saurabh Mishra said that while Swachh Survekshan is carried out just during one part of the

year, this new process will go on throughout the year.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App