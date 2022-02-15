Management committee polls of Chandigarh Golf Club to be held on March 20

The elections for the management committee of the Chandigarh Golf Club will be held on March 20 this year.

The current management committee was elected in January last year and the elections were earlier supposed to be held last month, but were later postponed due to the third wave of Covid-19.

According to Ravibir Singh Grewal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, Brigadier JS Phoolka has been requested to be the returning officer and all issues pertaining to the elections will be referred to the returning officer.

The annual general body meeting of the club will be held on March 20 with the elections happening on the same day.

The filing of nomination for the elections will be held from February 18 to February 25 in the office of general manager of the club and the nominations will be scrutinised on February 26.

The nominations can be withdrawn by February 27 and the voting for the elections will start at 11.30 am and end at 4.30 pm on March 20.

The counting of the votes will be held at the club premises on March 21.

“As per rules 51 (d), the code of conduct will be enforced from February 16 and canvassing from house to house, hosting of parties, entertainment and going for publicity through any media to woo the members is banned,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president of the club.