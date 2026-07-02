Man, woman found dead in hotel room with bullet wounds in Khanna, police suspect ‘murder-suicide’

According to police, the woman's family members are on their way to Khanna and their statement will be recorded for further action.

A 30-year-old man from Ferozepur district and a 25-year-old woman from Tarn Taran, allegedly in an extra-marital relationship, were found dead with bullet injuries in a hotel room in Khanna on Wednesday, police said.

The man had a bullet injury below the right temple, and the woman was shot near the ear, Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said. “Prima facie, it is a murder-suicide. The man first shot the woman dead and then himself. A 9 mm pistol has been recovered from the spot,” the SSP said.

Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar said, “They were having an extra-marital relationship. Possibly they were under stress due to non-acceptance from families, and took this extreme step.”