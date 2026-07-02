Man, woman found dead in hotel room with bullet wounds in Khanna, police suspect ‘murder-suicide’

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A 30-year-old man from Ferozepur district and a 25-year-old woman from Tarn Taran, allegedly in an extra-marital relationship, were found dead with bullet injuries in a hotel room in Khanna on Wednesday, police said.
The man had a bullet injury below the right temple, and the woman was shot near the ear, Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said. “Prima facie, it is a murder-suicide. The man first shot the woman dead and then himself. A 9 mm pistol has been recovered from the spot,” the SSP said.
Khanna DSP Vinod Kumar said, “They were having an extra-marital relationship. Possibly they were under stress due to non-acceptance from families, and took this extreme step.”
“The woman was the mother of two, while the man had one child. They checked in at a hotel on the Bhatian road around 2.30 am,” the DSP said.
According to police, the woman’s family members are on their way to Khanna and their statement will be recorded for further action.
“We will register an FIR if the family files a complaint,” the SSP said.
Police said a forensic examination has meanwhile been initiated.
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