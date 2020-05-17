Man who tested negative after resampling, discharged

The containment zone in Sector 21 has not been opened and a call will be taken once the results for re-tests after a week come in.(Representational/File) The containment zone in Sector 21 has not been opened and a call will be taken once the results for re-tests after a week come in.(Representational/File)

A DAY after a 54-year-old man, from Sector 21, Panchkula tested negative twice in re-sampling after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, he was discharged from the civil hospital and asked to quarantine himself at home, as a precautionary measure.

According to CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur, the man and his contacts will be tested again after seven days “just to be sure of his status.”

The 54-year-old, father of a doctor at civil hospital, Panchkula had tested positive for the novel coronavirus late Thursday night. The following day, when his samples were re-sent for testing, he first tested negative at the lab PGIMER.

Dr Kaur, when asked about this variation in results, said, “We are very sure of our positive report. Graphs were discussed with PGI also. Second sample was negative from a premium institution (PGIMER) and cannot be questioned. Sometimes sampling techniques may vary from person to person and can cause variations in results. The sensitivity of this test is about 66 per cent and we should factor that in as well. We will be able to clarify further only after the results of another test done after few days are out.”

Meanwhile, the health department did not clarify why the man was re-sampled in the first place, as it is not a regular procedure. The man’s wife and son had also tested negative.

Meanwhile, the containment zone in Sector 21 has not been opened and a call will be taken once the results for re-tests after a week come in.

The total district tall, for the time being stands at 24 (including the father), with only three active cases.

