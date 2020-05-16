Man who returned from Mumbai tests positive in Hamirpur, state tally now 78

Most of the active patients are people who returned from outside the state in the last three weeks or their contacts. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar) Most of the active patients are people who returned from outside the state in the last three weeks or their contacts. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar)

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the district to eight and the total in state to 78.

The 36-year-old man from Techh village of Dandroo gram panchayat had returned from Mumbai on May 13 and was in institutional quarantine since then, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harikesh Meena said. Samples of two more persons who returned with him in a taxi have also been taken for testing, he added.

A total of 78 cases have been reported so far from the state, including 35 active cases. Most of the active patients are people who returned from outside the state in the last three weeks or their contacts.

Meanwhile, police lodged a case against a covid-19 patient who had returned from Mumbai but lied to the local authorities that he had come from an orange zone in Punjab, DGP SR Mardi said.

Mardi said that the Haroli resident was sent to home quarantine after falsely claiming that he had returned from Mohali. All those returning from red zone districts are required to go into institutional quarantine.

“He has put his family in danger. A case has been registered in this regard,” said the DGP.

DGP said that those returning from red zones are being placed under institutional quarantine but they will be shifted to home quarantine after a week following their tests. “Some people are continuing to violate quarantine orders. But a majority of the people are sincerely observing quarantine, such as a Kullu resident who has chosen to stay at a centre 16 kilometres away from home after returning from Rajasthan, even though he was eligible for home quarantine,” he said.

‘Ensure safe return of stranded migrants’

Around 30 state-based and national organisations have jointly appealed to the state government to facilitate the return of workers stranded in Himachal, particularly industrial workers stranded in and around Baddi. The organisations include trade unions, civil rights groups, youth alliances and other independent organisations.

In a statement released here, the organisations said that migrant labourers stuck here have run out of money and it’s not easy for them to access government-sponsored relief. They have registered themselves on online portals to travel back but no arrangements have been made so far.

“It is unfortunate that while the Himachal government has been able to bring back its native residents, the same efficiency and empathy has not been shown in ensuring the return of these workers who contribute hugely to the state’s economy,” the statement said, adding that the labourers are now being forced to walk hundreds of kilometres home.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that around 68,000 people from other states stranded in Himachal want to return home to their states.

COVID relief

SJVN employees contributed Rs. 44.5 lakh to the CM relief fund/HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while Rs. 14 lakh was contributed by Save Lahaul-Spiti Society and Society for Promotion of Buddhist Culture, Kullu on Saturday.

