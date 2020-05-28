Man who came from Delhi tests positive in Mohali

The district administration has not included the case in its count. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) Photographer: Karen Ducey/Getty Images North America (Representational) The district administration has not included the case in its count. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images) Photographer: Karen Ducey/Getty Images North America (Representational)

A 35-year-old man from Mohali’s Sector 71 resident tested positive for Covid-19 after his arrival from New Delhi on Wednesday. He had arrived in the city on May 24 to meet his family.

The district administration has not included the case in its count. It has recorded 106 cases so far.

Reports of 105 persons out of 134 who had landed in the district through domestic flights on May 25 came back negative. Reports of 29 passengers are awaited.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said the new case will be counted by the Delhi government. The patient had been working in Delhi for the past two years and used to visit his family here.

“We collected one sample of a primary contact. Contact tracing is on,” Dr Manjeet Singh said, adding that if any of the family members test positive, they shall be counted in Mohali.

Speaking about samples collected so far in the district, Dr Singh said that 4,567 were collected till May 26 and they were stressing on sampling.

“With the increase in sample collection, we saw good results. The testing is done randomly and in some vulnerable areas which are located on the border with Panchkula and Chandigarh,” Dr Singh said.

