‘I am sitting in my home’: Man under scanner for Ludhiana court blast on reports of his arrest in Germany

Amid reports of the federal police in Germany arresting Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) who is under the radar of Punjab Police for the December 23 Ludhiana court blast, a purported video has now surfaced on social media where he confirms he is sitting at his home in Germany.

Punjab Police too confirmed they have no information of Multani’s arrest in Germany. A senior police officer said, “He (Multani) was called for questioning by the authorities in Germany a couple of days and was later allowed to go.”

Clarifying that the Punjab Police have no information about the arrest, the officer added, “If that (confirmation from Germany on Multani’s arrest) had happened, it may have been at the PMO level. We don’t have any information about his arrest nor were conveyed anything in this regard.”

Multani is wanted in at least two other cases involving cross-border smuggling of weapons to the Indian side from Pakistan and allegedly planning an attack on farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

The officer also added that since Multani is facing cases in Punjab, a team of Punjab Police would have gone to take him in custody if they would have been informed about his arrest. “No police team from Punjab has gone to take his custody. I am not sure if something happened at the level of the central agencies,” the officer said.

In the video, secessionist and the legal advisor of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is seen interviewing Multani on a video call. When Pannu asks Multani about his location, the latter is heard replying, “I am sitting in my home…The talks with German government keep happening from time to time…Today is December 28 and the day is Tuesday. I am sitting in my home.”

Denying reports that he has been taken into custody, Multani further says, “There is nothing like that.”

Denying his role in the Ludhiana court blast case, he says, it is wrong to link him with the bomb blast. “This is an attempt to tarnish Referendum 2020…We are using pen and not weapons in our fight.” In the video, Multani is seen wearing a t-shirt with ‘Punjab Referendum’ printed on it.