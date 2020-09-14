Punjab: Man ‘throws acid’ at woman’s car after she refuses to marry him

Police said that they had received the complaint and were verifying it. (Representational)

A man allegedly threw acid on a woman’s car at Mohali’s Green Enclave Saturday night after she refused to marry him. The woman’s family has lodged a complaint with police. An inquiry has been initiated.

The woman’s father claimed that the man had been bothering his daughter for the past many months.

“He had come to our home and threw acid on our car and damaged it. My daughter and that man were studying in the same school. Last month we also lodged a complaint with Phase 1 police after the man tried to abduct my daughter,” woman’s father said, adding that his daughter was suffering from depression.

Police said that they had received the complaint and were verifying it.

