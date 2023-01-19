scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Man stabbed to death in Chandigarh after brawl during religious programme

Sources said, during the programme, a verbal altercation broke out between Sahil and another group, which later attacked the victim with sharp-edged weapons.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death during a religious programme in Sector 38 Wednesday night. The police said the victim was identified as Sahil, a resident of Sector 37. They said Sahil along with his friends was came to attend the qawwali programme around 10.30 pm.

Banni, a relative of the victim, said, “Sahil was my nephew. He was working with a private company and left the job recently.

Yesterday night, he had gone to attend a qawwali programme at a religious place in Sector 38”.

“One of his friends came to me at my house and informed me that Sahil was stabbed. We rushed to the spot and lifted the injured to PGI. Doctors declared him dead. He received many share injuries in his stomach. Police told us that assailants were identified,” Banni added.

The police have registered a case of murder at the Sector 39 police station.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:30 IST
