scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

20-year-old stabbed, robbed of valuables at Daria village

Sources said that the victim, Sahil Jaiswal was stabbed and he slipped into coma. He is on ventilator.

ChandigarhThe victim was found lying in a pool of blood near the village main market on the Chandigarh railway station main road. He was rushed to GMCH-32 in a police Gypsy. (Representational Photo)

A 20-YEAR-old man was stabbed and robbed of his valuables at Daria village on the Chandigarh Railway Station main road on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Sahil Jaiswal, a native of Bihar. He was admitted to GMCH-32 in critical condition. Sources said Sahil Jaiswal was stabbed and he slipped into coma. He is on ventilator. The robbers took away his cell phone and purse containing cash and other relevant documents.

He was found lying in a pool of blood near the village main market on the Chandigarh railway station main road. He was rushed to GMCH-32 in a police Gypsy.

Sources said Sahil Jaiswal came to Chandigarh from his native place, East Champaran, in Bihar in search of employment a couple of days ago. He was staying with his relatives at Daria. Police said that he was stabbed in the abdomen, back and on the head.

Doctors informed the police that the victim was brought to the hospital with profuse bleeding and huge blood was lost by that time. Police said the victim was walking when he was stabbed and robbed.

Also Read
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Mann: Had warned Badal Sr he would face consequences of blind love for son

The law and order situation, especially in the area of thickly populated Daria village, always remains disturbed. The area is sensitive due to the heavy presence of the migrant population along with small hotels, guest houses. The village attracts huge crowds of passengers, who halt in Chandigarh for a short time, due to its location near the Chandigarh Railway Station. Police registered a case of armed robbery under Section 392 of the IPC at Industrial Area police station.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:43 IST
Next Story

Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly work hours to remain at 48 hours

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close