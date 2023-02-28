20-year-old stabbed, robbed of valuables at Daria village

A 20-YEAR-old man was stabbed and robbed of his valuables at Daria village on the Chandigarh Railway Station main road on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Sahil Jaiswal, a native of Bihar. He was admitted to GMCH-32 in critical condition. Sources said Sahil Jaiswal was stabbed and he slipped into coma. He is on ventilator. The robbers took away his cell phone and purse containing cash and other relevant documents.

He was found lying in a pool of blood near the village main market on the Chandigarh railway station main road. He was rushed to GMCH-32 in a police Gypsy.

Sources said Sahil Jaiswal came to Chandigarh from his native place, East Champaran, in Bihar in search of employment a couple of days ago. He was staying with his relatives at Daria. Police said that he was stabbed in the abdomen, back and on the head.

Doctors informed the police that the victim was brought to the hospital with profuse bleeding and huge blood was lost by that time. Police said the victim was walking when he was stabbed and robbed.

The law and order situation, especially in the area of thickly populated Daria village, always remains disturbed. The area is sensitive due to the heavy presence of the migrant population along with small hotels, guest houses. The village attracts huge crowds of passengers, who halt in Chandigarh for a short time, due to its location near the Chandigarh Railway Station. Police registered a case of armed robbery under Section 392 of the IPC at Industrial Area police station.