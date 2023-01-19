Man stabbed, killed in Sector 38 market; police suspect drunken brawl, old rivalry

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death near a religious programme in Sector 38 on Wednesday night, with police stating that the murder could have been a fallout of a drunken brawl or the result of previous enmity.

Investigators so far have identified the victim as one Sahil, a resident of Sector 38. They said that the incident took place around 10.45 pm on Wednesday when Sahil, and his friends, had come to attend a qawwali programme in Sector 38.

According to the police, a case has been filed and two people involved in the incident identified. Raids were being conducted to nab the duo, police said.

The police further said that Sahil worked at a shop in the Sector 22 market, and was stabbed at least four times in his stomach with a sharp edged weapon.

Eyewitnesses said that a verbal altercation had broken out between Sahil and a few other youths, who later attacked him with ah sharp-edged weapons.

Binni, a relative of the victim, said, “Sahil was my nephew. He was working with a private company and had left his job recently. On Wednesday night, he had gone to attend a qawwali programme at a religious place in Sector 38. Later that night, a youth from our neighbourhood came running to me and said that Sahil had been stabbed and was lying in a pool of blood. I immediately reached the spot and rushed my injured nephew to a nearby hospital. From there, a police team later took him to PGI, where he died during the course of treatment. I have lodged a complaint with the local police. I was subsequently informed that the assailants had been identified, were on the run and their family members are being questioned about their whereabouts. Police did not divulge the names of the accused to me.”

A police officer said, “Two suspects have been identified.

The incident took place near a religious programme that was going on in Sector 38. Preliminary probe hints towards a drunken brawl. We will arrest the assailants shortly. We registered a case of murder on the complaint of the victim’s uncle, Binni”.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family after an autopsy at PGI on Thursday. A case of murder was registered at Sector 39 police station.