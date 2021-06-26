Punjab: Man stabbed by ASI brother succumbs to injuries after 3 days

Accused Harsh Savroop was arrested within hours of the crime. He is lodged at Model Burail Jail. The body of Premgyan was handed over to his family after postmortem at GMCH-32.

After battling for his life for three days, injured Premgyan Sagar, who was stabbed by his elder brother, ASI Harsh Savroop on the night of June 22, succumbed to injuries in GMCH-32 Friday.

His wife Divya had died on the same night when the accused Punjab policeman attacked the couple in their house situated at Phase 2, Ramdarbar.

Accused Harsh Savroop was arrested within hours of the crime. He is lodged at Model Burail Jail. The body of Premgyan was handed over to his family after postmortem at GMCH-32.

Police said, “Injured Premgyan Sagar breathed his last this morning. He had undergone a surgery, but his condition was critical. The couple had suffered multiple deep sharp wounds. His wife Divya had died on the spot.”

A dispute over the water bill between the two brothers was the reason behind the crime. Police said the policeman was drunk when he attacked his brother and sister-in-law residing on the first floor of the house.

Divya and her elder sister were married in the same family. The couple left behind two minor children. The weapon used in the crime was recovered. A case was filed.