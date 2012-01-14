Man spills ice-cream,beaten to death

A 28-Year-old MBA student,who had returned to India from Ireland a few months back was allegedly beaten to death by a group of six-seven people over a minor issue in front of Aroma Hotel in Sector 22 on Friday. The deceased,identified as Harminder Singh alias Harry,was a resident of Sector 55. The victim suffered serious head injuries and was declared brought dead at PGIMER.

The incident took place at around 12.15 am on Friday,when Harry had had altercation with the accused who beat him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons behind Aroma petrol pump.

Harry had dinner with his friend in Phase 3B2,Mohali. Harry then drove to Aroma Hotel. He reportedly bought an ice-cream there,which fell down as a group of boys entering the hotel collided with him. This led to an argument.

According to police,Dilshad,a security guard of the hotel,told them that Harry came out of the hotel and stood next to his car. After a few minutes the group came out and started arguing with him. Harry then took out a stick from his car and ran across the road towards the group after which a scuffle is believed to have taken place.

Harry was also reportedly knocked down by an unidentified car which left after the incident,but police have not confirmed the same. The accused also left their black Scorpio car (CH 01 AC 0195) behind.

Based on CCTV footage,we have identified a group of suspects behind the attack. We are trying to ascertain their identity and that of the person who tried to pacify Harry, said ASP Deshraj.

Cops close by,but reached late

Despite being a sensitive place especially during the night and a PCR vehicle being stationed right next to the spot,the police were not able to stop the fight or arrest the culprits. The police came to know about the incident when a person sitting inside the hotel called the police control room who in turn informed the PCR Gypsy stationed at the spot. Victims brother and friends have said that Harry could not have got a slugger or a stick in his car from Mohali as there was extensive checking everywhere due the upcoming Assembly elections. Police say that Harry was in inebriated as per the hotel security guard. Harrys brother Amrinder Singh said,Harry was fasting and there is no question of him consuming liquor at that time.

