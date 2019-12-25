Chandigarh: Man, son killed as scooter hits pole, wife hurt

The bodies of victims were handed over to their family members after a postmortem examination on Tuesday. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.(Representational) The bodies of victims were handed over to their family members after a postmortem examination on Tuesday. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.(Representational)

A 42-YEAR-OLD man along with his seven-year-old son were killed and his wife was injured after the Activa scooter they were riding met with an accident at Sector 34 gurdwara roundabout on Dakshin Marg on Monday night.

The accident happened around 11.35 pm. The victims were identified as Praveen Kumar and his son Rohan. The injured woman, Jyoti, 38, was admitted to GMCH-32. Her condition was stated to be stable.

Praveen sold fritters (pakoras) on a stall at 3B2, Mohali. He along with his wife and son were returning after closing his stall. The family resides in Sector 29. The two-wheeler was also loaded with stove, utensils and raw material.

Police said two-wheeler driver Praveen lost his balance and the two-wheeler collided into the street light pole at the roundabout. Praveen and Rohan were declared brought dead at GMCH-32.

Sources said Praveen was wearing a helmet and Rohan was sitting on the raw material between the seat and two-wheeler’s handle. The helmet was broken into pieces. All victims were rushed to GMCH-32 in a police Gypsy. A police officer said, “We examined the spot at length. The spot inspection suggests two-wheeler rider failed to control the two-wheeler, which hit into the roadside pole. The helmet of Praveen was found in broken pieces. Rohan too suffered severe head injuries. We received a call at police control room at 11.48 pm. There was no fog at that time around the roundabout.”

Jagat Singh, a distant relative of the victim family, said, “Before shifting to 3B1 in Mohali, Praveen along with his wife ran his stall in Sector 20 and later shifted to Sector 22. But as the vendors were removed, he shifted to 3B1 market in Mohali. He left behind his wife and eight-year-old son. We have not informed Jyoti about the death of her husband and eldest son.” Jyoti’s parents reside in Sector 20. The bodies of victims were handed over to their family members after a postmortem examination on Tuesday. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

