Man shot over parking dispute in Kasol; 3 arrested, 1 detained

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Police have arrested three tourists and detained one after a local man was shot in the leg allegedly by one of them following a minor dispute between two groups over parking in Kasol, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu.
The incident and the arrest took place Saturday evening, and police have also seized the country-made pistol used in the crime. The search for a fifth accused who is absconding is ongoing.
Police have identified the arrested accused as Manpreet Singh (29) of Tarn Taran, Aman Randhawa (22) of Amritsar, Sukhmandeep Singh (17) of Ferozepur and Karandeep Singh (22) of Gurdaspur. They said the fifth accused, Taman (Gurdaspur), fled the scene and remains at large.
The incident occurred at around 6 pm near a hotel in the Parvati Valley.
According to police, an argument broke out between the group of tourists from Punjab and the locals over parking. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical confrontation, during which one of the tourists allegedly shot a local man.
The injured man was rushed to a nearby government hospital. Doctors said he is undergoing treatment and is stable.
The incident sparked widespread outrage after several purported videos of the altercation surfaced on social media and were shared widely. One of the videos allegedly shows several individuals pinning a tourist to the ground during the fight. A gunshot is also allegedly heard in the video.
Another video purportedly shows the local residents carrying the injured man and one of the accused running behind, allegedly brandishing a pistol. The footage appears to show the suspect attempting to cock the weapon again, but it seemingly jammed.
Many social media users have expressed concern over the use of firearms in a crowded tourist destination and demanding strict action against the accused.
A police team from Manikaran Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Officers secured the area, seized the weapon allegedly used in the firing.
Officials have said police have impounded the SUV in which the accused had arrived as part of the investigation.
Police have registered a case under the relevant BNS sections and the Arms Act.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram