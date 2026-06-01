Man shot over parking dispute in Kasol; 3 arrested, 1 detained

Police have registered a case under the relevant BNS sections and the Arms Act.

Police have arrested three tourists and detained one after a local man was shot in the leg allegedly by one of them following a minor dispute between two groups over parking in Kasol, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu.

The incident and the arrest took place Saturday evening, and police have also seized the country-made pistol used in the crime. The search for a fifth accused who is absconding is ongoing.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Manpreet Singh (29) of Tarn Taran, Aman Randhawa (22) of Amritsar, Sukhmandeep Singh (17) of Ferozepur and Karandeep Singh (22) of Gurdaspur. They said the fifth accused, Taman (Gurdaspur), fled the scene and remains at large.