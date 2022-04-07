Man shot dead outside Punjabi University

A resident of Daun Kalan village Dharamvir Singh was shot dead on Tuesday night in front of Punjabi University Patiala.

Patiala Superintendent of Police (City) Harpal Singh said attributed the murder incident to an old rivalry between the deceased and his assailants even as there were reports that the deceased was a Kabbadi player.

SP Harpal denied that Dharamvir was a Kabbadi player and added that he had a past rivalry with one of the accused Harvir Singh, a resident of same village Dharamvir came from.

SP said police had booked Harvir, Tajinder, Bonny and Harman in the murder case.

The officer added that Dharamvir died of bullet shot on his back, on the side where heart is located. SP refuted reports that deceased was a Kabbadi player, even as unconfirmed reports said that he was chief of village sports club.

“He (the deceased) has nothing to do with Kabbadi at all,” said SP Harpal, adding that the clash traced its roots to old rivalry, where the deceased, a pass out from the University, nursed a grudge against prime accused Harvir, “who was junior to him in the University”.