Haryana: Man shot dead near ICU of hospital in Ambala, CCTV captures incident

A man with criminal antecedents was shot dead near the ICU of Mission Hospital in Ambala on Saturday.

The police identified the victim as one Aman, alias Kappu, who was shot dead by one Bunty. Investigators said that Aman had a criminal past and Bunty too had several cases registered against him.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside hospital premises. The dramatic CCTV footage shows both Aman and Bunty coming out together from the hospital. Bunty is spotted covering his in which he was carrying a pistol under a white color cloth. A little while later, when Aman is in close range, Bunty whips out the pistol and opens fire. The footage further shows the victim falling to the ground, with Bunty firing a few more rounds at him before escaping.

Police sources said that the assailant had come in a car to the hospital and fled the spot after the crime.

The hospital staff later informed the police about the accident and rushed Aman to the Emergency, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sources said that Aman and Bunty had gone inside the ICU of Mission hospital to meet a patient admitted there. While coming out of the ICU, Bunty suddenly opened fire and then escaped from the spot.

ASP Pooja Dabla said, “Bunty and Aman had come to meet a patient in the ICU. After they came out of the ICU they had a tiff about something. It was then that Bunty whipped out a gun and fired at Aman. We have formed police teams to arrest the assailant and he will be nabbed shortly.”

Director of Mission hospital, Dr Sunil Sadik, confirmed that the two persons involved in the shooting had had a verbal spat prior to the incident. He said that the shooting took place near the ICU. A case of murder has been registered at PS Baldev Nagar.