Man shot dead in Ludhiana

A man was shot dead in broad daylight outside a construction site in Urban Estate phase-1 of Dugri area on Thursday. The police confirmed that four bullets were pumped inside him and more details would be ascertained after the autopsy scheduled for Friday.

The deceased, identified as Mandeep Bansal (32), was a resident of Khanna Enclave on Dhandhra Road. He was working as an architect with a private firm and was visiting his client’s site when the incident took place.

