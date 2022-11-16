scorecardresearch
Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping woman in 2019

The accused befriended the woman and they started living together at Sector 56, Chandigarh.

A fast track special court of Chandigarh sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a woman.

A fast track special court of Chandigarh on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for raping a woman in 2019 on the pretext of getting married.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Swati Sehgal, sentenced the convict under Section 376 (rape) of IPC. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

As per the prosecution, on July 29, 2019, the woman filed a complaint with the police stating that she had been working in a private company at Kharar, where the accused was also working.

The woman further alleged that the accused later established a physical relation with her on the pretext of getting married. He, however, later abandoned her after impregnating her.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused had been been falsely implicated in the case.

The court, however, after hearing arguments of both the sides and after perusing some of the video evidence available, held the accused to be guilty.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 08:07:06 am
